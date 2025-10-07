Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Receives $132.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.0769.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $143.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of DUK opened at $124.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

