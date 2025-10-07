Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,737,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 425,652 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 305,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 98,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

