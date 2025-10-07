Eastman Chemical (EMN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):

10/6/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/16/2025 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

