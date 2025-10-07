Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 2,809 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NU were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NU alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 8.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in NU by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in NU by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NU Stock Up 0.5%

NU stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.