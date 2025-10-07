Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,896 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,176,000 after purchasing an additional 516,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,528,000 after acquiring an additional 387,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,466,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,321,000 after acquiring an additional 320,580 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $70,020.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,118,905.15. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $251,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TER stock opened at $147.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

