Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,622 ProShares Ultra Technology $ROM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 17.0% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $97.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market cap of $908.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.37.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

