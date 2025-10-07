Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.19.

NYSE BABA opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

