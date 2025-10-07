Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,085,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,344,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3,692.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.88.

Shares of DPZ opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $397.12 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.17 and a 200 day moving average of $460.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

