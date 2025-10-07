Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

WRB stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

