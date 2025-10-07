Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 2,297 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

