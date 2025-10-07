Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 429 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.39.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,990 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

