Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 808 Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 120.1% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.53.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.2%

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $321.10 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $325.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.60 and a 200 day moving average of $271.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.