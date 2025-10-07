Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus boosted their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8%

AWK opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.