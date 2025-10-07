Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.60. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $165.93.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

