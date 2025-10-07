Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS $CIG

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Stock Performance

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

