Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $395.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.32. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $404.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.