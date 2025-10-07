Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $286,000 Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 45,823 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CALM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.