Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $297,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.