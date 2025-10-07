Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

