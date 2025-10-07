Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $225,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Leidos by 260.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.31.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

