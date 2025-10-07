Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $230,000 in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 124.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Roblox by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $810,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 272,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,122.84. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,196,989. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roblox from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.72.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

