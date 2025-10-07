Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $245,000 in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,615,000 after buying an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 605,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,391,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $199.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day moving average of $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

