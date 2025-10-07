Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $245,000 in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $270.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.62 and a 12 month high of $310.60.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total value of $1,342,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,759,742.72. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $11,019,957 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VeriSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.