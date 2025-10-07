Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $323,000 in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 102,350.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

