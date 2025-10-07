Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $358,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,785.32. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $338,090.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,044.53. The trade was a 71.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,458 shares of company stock worth $545,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $690.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.