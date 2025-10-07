Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Aon plc $AON

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 425.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in AON by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $366.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.06.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

