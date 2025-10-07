Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CART. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 119,906 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Maplebear by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter worth approximately $14,477,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $150,314.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 431,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,273,014.91. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,986,367 shares of company stock worth $238,211,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

