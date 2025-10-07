Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.
CoreWeave Stock Down 0.7%
CRWV opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Insider Transactions at CoreWeave
In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,442,080 shares of company stock worth $2,734,572,109.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRWV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
