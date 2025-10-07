Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

CoreWeave Stock Down 0.7%

CRWV opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,442,080 shares of company stock worth $2,734,572,109.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.