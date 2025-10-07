Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. $U

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Unity Software by 146.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after buying an additional 5,607,572 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,357,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at $61,662,655.18. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,560.89. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,426 shares of company stock valued at $98,130,784. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

