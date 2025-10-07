Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 196 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $1,477,965.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 390,915 shares in the company, valued at $75,376,230.30. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total transaction of $1,494,521.70. Following the sale, the director owned 383,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,726,085. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,608 shares of company stock worth $98,246,678. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

