Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Galapagos NV $GLPG

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $26.00.

Galapagos Profile

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

