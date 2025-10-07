Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,250 Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

