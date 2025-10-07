Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,380 iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 111,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.