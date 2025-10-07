Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,380 iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Custos Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 111,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance
Shares of INDA stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.
iShares MSCI India ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
