Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Kellanova $K

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.24. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kellanova in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 687,514 shares of company stock valued at $54,869,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

