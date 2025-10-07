Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.