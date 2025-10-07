Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 123 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Textron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.