Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 348 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

