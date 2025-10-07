Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 407 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $82,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 50.1% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $680.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.91. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $362.31 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

