Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 719 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,779,000. 25 LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 121,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 822,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DFIC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

