Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 772 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $163.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

