Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $224,000 Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9%

BHP Group stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $61.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

