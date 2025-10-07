Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

