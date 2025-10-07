Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDRGet Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$10.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$281,600.00. Also, Director Amy Eileen Jacobsen sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$51,997.80. Insiders sold 149,414 shares of company stock worth $1,167,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 1.5%

EDR stock opened at C$10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$11.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

