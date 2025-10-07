Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Head to Head Comparison

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Environmental Power and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stabilis Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.69%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Environmental Power.

This table compares Environmental Power and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions 1.28% 1.35% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Power and Stabilis Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $73.29 million 1.30 $4.60 million $0.04 127.75

Stabilis Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Environmental Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

