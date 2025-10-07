Evercore ISI Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $111.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $94.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,623,946,000 after buying an additional 287,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after acquiring an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,393,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 224,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $966,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.