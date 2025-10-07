Evercore ISI Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $22.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 246.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.