Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.86.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,631,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

