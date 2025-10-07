Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Price

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $907.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.61. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,856,000 after buying an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 845,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 140,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 552,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $10,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

