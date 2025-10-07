Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Price

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $171.81 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 211.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

