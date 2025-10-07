Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 240 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average is $181.71.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

